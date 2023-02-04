Euler Price Hits $6.32 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $62.75 million and $1.66 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00026938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

