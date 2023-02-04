Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.