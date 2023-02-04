Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOM. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.