FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of FedEx worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

NYSE:FDX opened at $214.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

