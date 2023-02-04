Fei USD (FEI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $422.79 million and $1.61 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00225399 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00173905 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99298486 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,025,352.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

