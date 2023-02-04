Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.12-$6.33 EPS.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.04. 776,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.92.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ferrari by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.