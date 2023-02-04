FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FGFPP opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $23.30.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
