Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $52.80.

