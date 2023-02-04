Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 1% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.26. 13,324 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period.

