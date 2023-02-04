Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,933 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 5.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,440,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,922,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.