Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 1,100,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

