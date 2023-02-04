Financial Analysis: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Oak Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $452.11 million 2.02 $110.51 million $1.96 8.26 Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 3.92 $22.90 million $2.79 9.41

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.3% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Foundation and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 24.44% 10.25% 1.00% Oak Valley Bancorp 28.65% 19.27% 1.16%

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Foundation and Oak Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 3 1 0 2.25 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

