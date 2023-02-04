Financial Comparison: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) & IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -75.98% -69.67% IMARA N/A -64.98% -60.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.3% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40 IMARA 0 3 0 0 2.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 737.10%. Given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IMARA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and IMARA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.98) -0.45 IMARA N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($1.71) -2.91

IMARA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals beats IMARA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas. IMARA Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

