Financial Contrast: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) vs. The Competition

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$4.96 million
|$62.87 million
|-3.18
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|$972.65 million
|-$48.65 million
|2.55
Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|18
|171
|382
|4
|2.65
As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-217.60%
|-13.49%
|-12.60%
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|893.65%
|-55.31%
|83.28%
Summary
Allied Gaming & Entertainment competitors beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
