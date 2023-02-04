Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.