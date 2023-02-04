Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1758 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

