Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Finning International Trading Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
