FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
FinVolution Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%.
Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
