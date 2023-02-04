FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.