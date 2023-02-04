First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.72% of First Republic Bank worth $168,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

