First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $46.87.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

