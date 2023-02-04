FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

