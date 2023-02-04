Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 155,026 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,026 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $45.65 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

