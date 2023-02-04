Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.38% of Terex worth $67,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.