Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 10,842 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $49,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.