Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $89,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

