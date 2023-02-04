Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $42.30 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $42,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,034.44.

DEO stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average is $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

