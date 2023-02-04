Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $59.05 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $59,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

