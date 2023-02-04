Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,670,974 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 11,661.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,670,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $72,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 693,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 380.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 589,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 467,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 570.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 450,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

