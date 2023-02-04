Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 228,486 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 573,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 67,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 156.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

