Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 31,225 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 137.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $7,647,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $174.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.40. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

