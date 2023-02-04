FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.10 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. FlatQube has a market cap of $50.10 million and $46,295.88 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00014344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.45281443 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,083.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

