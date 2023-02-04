Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.04. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth $183,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

