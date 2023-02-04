Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56.01 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $56.01 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

