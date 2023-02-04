Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.94.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Foot Locker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

