Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at MKM Partners

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

