Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at MKM Partners

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.
Insider Activity at Fortinet
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
