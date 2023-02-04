Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.62.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

