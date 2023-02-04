Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.
Fortive Stock Performance
FTV opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.62.
Insider Activity
In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
