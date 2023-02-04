Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.08 on Friday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

