Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $917,248.27 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.