Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,746,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,774 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,881,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLCB opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.