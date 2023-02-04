Frax Share Reaches Market Capitalization of $791.70 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $791.70 million and $36.78 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $10.80 or 0.00046065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00429045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.96 or 0.29264210 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00450982 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,288,592 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

