Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR FME opened at €35.61 ($38.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($69.13).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

