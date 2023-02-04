FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.17

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $23.33. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 455,166 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.