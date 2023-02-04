FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.89

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.89 and traded as high as $53.11. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 12,325 shares traded.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

