FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $78.88 million and $1.81 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

