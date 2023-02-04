Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.98.
About Fuwei Films
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
