FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

NYSE WMB opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.