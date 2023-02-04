FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haleon plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Haleon in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Haleon’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haleon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Haleon alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Shares of HLN opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.