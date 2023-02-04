G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,288.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00091156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025190 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004391 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000154 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

