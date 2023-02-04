G999 Trading Up 39.4% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,295.45 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00090585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025015 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

