Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $6.89 on Major Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $6.89 or 0.00029433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $1.67 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00049108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00225261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00171981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.89069425 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,596,825.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

