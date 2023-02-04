General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 26,290 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $39.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 191,137 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $3,341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

